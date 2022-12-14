RBL Bank Ltd soars 3.68%, up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.55, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% gain in NIFTY and a 19.61% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.55, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 18677.5. The Sensex is at 62739.86, up 0.33%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 12.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22331.85, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.6, up 3.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

