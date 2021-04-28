RBL Bank Ltd spurts 3%, up for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.15, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.68% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 58.48% jump in the Nifty Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.15, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49640.17, up 1.42%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32735.35, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193.3, up 3.48% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 52.68% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 58.48% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)