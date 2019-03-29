RBL Bank Ltd stays in demand

Ltd is quoting at Rs 689.2, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.21% in last one year as compared to a 13.51% gain in and a 24.69% gain in the Bank.

Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 689.2, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11591.9. The Sensex is at 38623.54, up 0.2%. Ltd has added around 15.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 12.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30420.55, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 685, up 1.13% on the day. is up 42.21% in last one year as compared to a 13.51% gain in NIFTY and a 24.69% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 36.55 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)