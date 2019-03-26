Realty stocks gain

Stocks hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 65.91 points or 0.17% at 37,874.82. The index was up 20.25 points or 0.18% at 11,374.50.

Local stocks were trading with small gains in early trade. A bout of volatility was seen as the key indices extended gains in morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.52%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.39%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1275 shares rose and 925 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.05%. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Products- The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & for a 2 x 225,000 of calcined coke from green pet coke. Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, and associated offsite & The company said the order fall under "large" category which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 26 March 2019.

Realty stocks gained. DLF (up 7.6%), Real Estate (up 3.81%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (up 2.82%), (up 1.94%), Sobha (up 1.12%) and (up 0.82%) gained. (down 2.07%) and (down 0.83%) fell.

lost 3.26%. announced that its board approved the buyback of upto 10.81 lakh shares, or 4.61% of equity capital, at a maximum price of Rs 185 per share, for a total amount not exceeding Rs 20 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 March 2019.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading higher. U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Monday after data showing weakness on the global economic front triggered heavy losses at the end of last week while investors continued to fret over the inversion of the yield curve. However, the Dow bucked the trend to rise as shares of rallied after recent losses.

Meanwhile, the markets showed little reaction to the end of Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016

