Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.76%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.76% at 2343.35 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 9.51%, Den Networks Ltd shed 5.61% and Dish TV India Ltd slipped 5.43%.
The Nifty Media index has decreased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 13.56% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.05% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.90% to close at 11354.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.93% to close at 37808.91 today.
