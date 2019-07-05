Realty stocks gain after budget sops

Fourteen stocks from real estate sector rose by 0.04% to 9.72% at 11:25 IST on BSE after the Finance Minister said that government will continue with its thrust for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 14.17 points, or 0.04% to 39,893.89.

Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) (up 9.72%), D B Realty (up 8.03%), Parsvnath Developers (up 6.67%), Anant Raj (up 2.99%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.68%), Sobha (up 1.65%), Godrej Properties (up 1.14%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.82%), Peninsula Land (up 0.63%), DLF (up 0.59%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.49%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.31%), Omaxe (up 0.2%) and Indiabulls Real Estate (up 0.04%) rose.

Unitech (down 0.81%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.55%) declined.

While presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in parliament today, 5 July 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will continue with its thrust for affordable housing. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to achieve housing for all by 2022, Finance Minister said. Several reforms would be undertaken to promote rental housing. Current rental laws are archaic as they do not address lessor-lessee relationships fairly, Nirmala Sitharaman said. A modern tenancy law will be finalized and given to the states, she added.

