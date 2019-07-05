Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Falls 1.77%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 10.85% over last one month compared to 6.66% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 1.77% today to trade at Rs 283.5. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.62% to quote at 14693.14. The index is down 6.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.62% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 8.06 % over last one year compared to the 12.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 10.85% over last one month compared to 6.66% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28027 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 333.45 on 03 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.45 on 05 Oct 2018.

