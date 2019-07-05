JUST IN
Sobha Ltd Spurts 2.47%

Sobha Ltd has added 3.68% over last one month compared to 2.57% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 2.47% today to trade at Rs 574. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.78% to quote at 2271.67. The index is up 2.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.51% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 12.11 % over last one year compared to the 12.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 3.68% over last one month compared to 2.57% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3856 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 585 on 13 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 380.5 on 10 Oct 2018.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 09:30 IST

