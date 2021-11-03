REC Ltd in demand

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.6, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.85% in last one year as compared to a 49.98% gain in NIFTY and a 52.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19074.85, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

