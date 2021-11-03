Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and TPL Plastech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2021.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 105 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1489 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd soared 13.87% to Rs 21.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49361 shares in the past one month.
Salzer Electronics Ltd surged 12.62% to Rs 181.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10306 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Green Tech Ltd added 11.53% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20618 shares in the past one month.
TPL Plastech Ltd advanced 11.20% to Rs 199. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11636 shares in the past one month.
