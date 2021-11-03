eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sobha Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Trent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2021.

Sobha Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Trent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2021.

eClerx Services Ltd spiked 9.20% to Rs 2343.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5222 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd surged 8.30% to Rs 938.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40142 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 8.16% to Rs 244. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96425 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd advanced 8.09% to Rs 605.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26731 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd rose 6.43% to Rs 1103.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63930 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)