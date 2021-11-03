eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers commissions new 250 Ton Goliath Crane
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 16.72% in the March 2021 quarter
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13626.67% in the June 2021 quarter
Shankara Building Products closes stores at four locations
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs concessional agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata
-
Sobha Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Trent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2021.
Sobha Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Trent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2021.
eClerx Services Ltd spiked 9.20% to Rs 2343.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5222 shares in the past one month.
Sobha Ltd surged 8.30% to Rs 938.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40142 shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 8.16% to Rs 244. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96425 shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd advanced 8.09% to Rs 605.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26731 shares in the past one month.
Trent Ltd rose 6.43% to Rs 1103.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63930 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU