REC Ltd stays supported

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.7, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.48% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 11.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.7, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. REC Ltd has gained around 2.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17836.25, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.5, down 0.22% on the day. REC Ltd is down 3.48% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 11.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 2.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

