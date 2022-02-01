Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.46%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.65, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 198.62% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 47.99% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.65, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 11.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24983.95, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 510.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 320.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 252.4, up 2.08% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 198.62% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 47.99% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 27.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)