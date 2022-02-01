Emami Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 498.45, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.92% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.78% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 498.45, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 4.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36467.25, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79613 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

