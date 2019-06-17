DHFL jumps after paying off dues on bonds

Dewan Housing Corporation rose 3.17% to Rs 83 at 9:39 IST on BSE after the company announced that it made principal and interest payment on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on 14 June 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 158.48 points or 0.4% at 39,293.59.

On BSE, 4.96 lakh shares were traded in DHFL counter, compared to a 2-week average of 40.35 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 84.90 and an intraday low of Rs 78.75. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 690 on 3 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 76.55 on 14 June 2019.

Dewan Housing Corporation (DHFL) said that it made a principal payment of Rs 100 crore and interest payment of Rs 25.49 lakh on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on 14 June 2019.

DHFL's net profit fell 36.7% to Rs 313.60 crore on 12.40% rise in total income to Rs 3255.89 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

DHFL provides housing to lower and middle income families in semi-urban and rural

