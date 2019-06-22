Reliance Chemotex Industries update on rights issue

-
Rights issue opens on 08 July 2019Reliance Chemotex Industries announced that the Executive Committee (Right Issue) of Board of Directors of the Company held on 22 June, 2019 has approved the following in reference to the Right Issue of 38,18, 618 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each -
1.Issue Opening Date: Monday, 08 July, 2019; and
2.Issue Closing Date: Monday 22 July, 2019.
3.Abridge letter of offer for Right Issue.
5.Approved the Final letter of Offer including the Issue opening and closing date.
6.Split Application form will be available from 08 July, 2019 to 15 July, 2019.
