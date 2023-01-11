Reliance Communications Ltd Slips 4.69%, S&P BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.15%

Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 0.98% over last one month compared to 5.59% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.62% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Communications Ltd fell 4.69% today to trade at Rs 2.03. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.15% to quote at 1690.23. The index is down 5.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 3.94% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 9.94 % over last one year compared to the 1.22% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.08 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.58 on 21 Oct 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)