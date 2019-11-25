Reliance Communications update on CoC decision on directors

Reliance Communications announced that the Committee of Creditors of the company at its meeting held on 20 November 2019 considered the resignations tendered by the following directors and expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted and instructed the Resolution Professional to convey to the directors to continue with their duties and responsibilities as directors and provide all cooperation in the corporate insolvency resolution process, at least until the completion of the insolvency resolution process of RCOM:

i. Anil D Ambani ii. Ryna Karani iii.

Chhaya Virani iv. Manjari Kacker v. Suresh Rangachar

