Reliance Home Finance extends maturity of NCDs of Rs 400 cr

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Reliance Group meets Rs 35k cr debt service obligation
RPower shares end over 8 pc down post Q4 results; other group stocks tumble too
Reliance Group stocks under pressure, slip up to 4.3% on SC order in Ericsson case
Reliance Infrastructure slumps after dismal Q4 earnings
-
Till 31 October 2019Reliance Home Finance announced that in view of the continuing severe liquidity crisis in the sector, the maturity of certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore has been extended till 31 October 2019, with the formal written consent of the concerned Debenture Trustees and NCD holders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU