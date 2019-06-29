JUST IN
Reliance Home Finance extends maturity of NCDs of Rs 400 cr

Capital Market 

Till 31 October 2019

Reliance Home Finance announced that in view of the continuing severe liquidity crisis in the sector, the maturity of certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore has been extended till 31 October 2019, with the formal written consent of the concerned Debenture Trustees and NCD holders.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019.

