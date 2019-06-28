JUST IN
Inox Leisure commences operations at leased multiplex in Bengaluru

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Leave and License basis, located INOX Leisure , 4th Floor, Garuda Yelahanka, 1st A Main Road, Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru 560064, with effect from 28 June, 2019.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 4 screens and 756 seats.

INOX is now present in 67 cities with 142 Multiplexes, 587 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,38,106 seats across India.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 16:27 IST

