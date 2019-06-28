JUST IN
JK Paper gets revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

JK Paper announced that CRISIL has revised its Outlook from 'stable' to 'Positive' and upgraded its rating of the Company as under:

Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Positive (reaffirmed) NCDs - CRISIL A+/ Positive (reaffirmed) Fixed Deposits - FAA-/Positive (reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (upgraded) Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (upgraded)

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 16:48 IST

