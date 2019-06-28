JK Paper gets revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
JK Paper announced that CRISIL has revised its Outlook from 'stable' to 'Positive' and upgraded its rating of the Company as under:
Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Positive (reaffirmed) NCDs - CRISIL A+/ Positive (reaffirmed) Fixed Deposits - FAA-/Positive (reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (upgraded) Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (upgraded)
