Board of Ishan Dyes & chemicals approves scheduled for rights issue

At meeting held on 29 June 2019

Ishan Dyes & chemicals announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 29 June 2019 has approved the following for issue of up to 51,81,762 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs. 27/- per Equity Share on a rights basis -

1. Approved the Letter of Offer to be filed with BSE Limited, the SEBI and to be dispatched to the existing shareholders of the Company as on Record Date;

2. Fixed the Rights Issue Schedule as follows:

Issue Opening Date Friday, 12 July 2019
Last date for request of Split Application Form Friday, 19 July 2019
Issue Closing Date Friday, 26 July 2019

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 15:47 IST

