Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 1.29% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

