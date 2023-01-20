Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 41.25% in the June 2022 quarter
RIL to demerge financial services undertaking, list Jio Financial Services
Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power
Board of Reliance Infrastructure approves FCCB issue up to USD 400 mn
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 11.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 17.28 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 1.29% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.2816.39 5 OPM %4.697.99 -PBDT4.595.66 -19 PBT3.053.10 -2 NP2.362.33 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU