Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 17.28 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 1.29% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.2816.39 5 OPM %4.697.99 -PBDT4.595.66 -19 PBT3.053.10 -2 NP2.362.33 1

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:35 IST

