Board of GFL approves amendment to object clause for new business activity

-
ALSO READ
GFL fixes record date for scheme of arrangement
GFL update on composite scheme of arrangement
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Australia Market end flat
GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.57 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 28 June 2021The Board of GFL at its meeting held on 28 June 2021 approved the amendment to the Main Objects clause of the Company to enable it to commence Business of distribution of Investment products including but not limited to Mutual Funds, Bonds and Debentures, Fixed deposits by the Company subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company, Registrar of Companies and any other approval/(s) as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU