Board of Dhunseri Tea & Industries approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:2

At meeting held on 29 June 2021The Board of Dhunseri Tea & Industries at its meeting held on 29 June 2021 has approved issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2 i.e. one bonus shares for every two shares held. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital to Rs 11 crore comprising of 1.10 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.
