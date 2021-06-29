PPAP Automotive and PPAP Tokai India Rubber receives awards from Toyota Kirloskar Motor

-
ALSO READ
PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 182.14% in the December 2020 quarter
PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the March 2021 quarter
Board of Kirloskar Industries approves investment of Rs 15 cr in subsidiary
Cyient to investment in AS9145 Supplier PPAP Platform
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
-
PPAP Automotive and PPAP Tokai India Rubber, its joint venture company, has received six awards from its prestigious customer Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in the category of safety, quality and delivery for the year 2020.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is one of leading automobile manufacturer in India.
The Company and its joint venture supplies automotive components to Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU