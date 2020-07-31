Reliance Industries Ltd Falls 1.58%, S&P BSE Energy index Drops 1.16%

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 19.42% over last one month compared to 15.14% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.58% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd lost 1.58% today to trade at Rs 2075.35. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.16% to quote at 6129.87. The index is up 15.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Goa Carbon Ltd decreased 1.25% and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 43.3 % over last one year compared to the 1.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 19.42% over last one month compared to 15.14% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2198.7 on 27 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

