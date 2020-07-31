Wipro selected as strategic partner by Metro Bank

Wipro announced that Metro Bank, a large UK based retail and commercial bank, has awarded a multi-year contract to deliver and transform Testing and Environment Management Services.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 July 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 2.55% to settle at Rs 284.05 yesterday.

As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its Digital and Quality Engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement. This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks. In addition, Wipro has been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver Business-IT services across Metro Bank functions.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)