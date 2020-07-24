Reliance Industries Ltd Spurts 1.61%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 1.11%

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 21.21% over last one month compared to 16.82% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.65% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1.61% today to trade at Rs 2093.75. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.11% to quote at 6220.32. The index is up 16.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.47% and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 40 % over last one year compared to the 0.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 21.21% over last one month compared to 16.82% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2100.95 on 24 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

