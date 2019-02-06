Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session

JUST IN
Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1311.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1311.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 11033.3. The Sensex is at 36886.04, up 0.74%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 18.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15198.95, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1315, up 1.63% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 46.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 13:00 IST

