3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2019.
3P Land Holdings Ltd soared 15.38% to Rs 12 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 903 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd spiked 15.18% to Rs 48.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 756 shares in the past one month.
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd surged 10.93% to Rs 40.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1575 shares in the past one month.
Greenlam Industries Ltd gained 10.45% to Rs 835. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 108 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd rose 9.96% to Rs 101.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35977 shares in the past one month.
