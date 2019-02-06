Tech Mahindra jumps after good Q3 outcome

Tech Mahindra surged 6.23% to Rs 796.75 at 11:38 IST on BSE after consolidated profit after tax rose 13% to Rs 1203 crore on 3.6% rise in revenue to Rs 8944 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.The result was announced at fag end of the day's trading session yesterday, 5 February 2019, when the stock rose 0.08% to settle at Rs 750.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.85 points, or 0.59% to 36,834.66
On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 800 and a low of Rs 774.10 so far during the day.
Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.4% to Rs 1723 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.
C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said the Q3 December 2018 has been impressive on all fronts, delivering steady growth in Enterprise and Communications business along with margin expansion.
Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions.
