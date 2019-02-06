Tech Mahindra jumps after good Q3 outcome

surged 6.23% to Rs 796.75 at 11:38 IST on BSE after consolidated profit after tax rose 13% to Rs 1203 crore on 3.6% rise in revenue to Rs 8944 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

The result was announced at fag end of the day's trading session yesterday, 5 February 2019, when the stock rose 0.08% to settle at Rs 750.

Meanwhile, the was up 217.85 points, or 0.59% to 36,834.66

On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 800 and a low of Rs 774.10 so far during the day.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.4% to Rs 1723 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said the Q3 December 2018 has been impressive on all fronts, delivering steady growth in Enterprise and Communications business along with margin expansion.

is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and and solutions.

