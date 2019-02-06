SRF Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2019.
SRF Ltd spiked 8.71% to Rs 2197.65 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11978 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd soared 8.20% to Rs 148.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42573 shares in the past one month.
Tech Mahindra Ltd surged 6.25% to Rs 796.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85332 shares in the past one month.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 6.21% to Rs 388. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd exploded 5.36% to Rs 176.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44040 shares in the past one month.
