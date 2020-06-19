Reliance Industries raises Rs 1.68 lakh crore in just 58 days

-
Through global investments in Jio Platforms and rights issueReliance Industries has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through:
1. Investments by global tech investors - Rs 115,693.95 crore
2. Rights Issue - Rs 53,124.20 crore
The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. Both of these are also unprecedented in Indian corporate history and have set new benchmarks. This is even more remarkable that this was achieved amidst a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
The company's net-debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31 March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become NET DEBT-FREE.
Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22, 2020. PIF's investment marks the end of Jio Platforms' current phase of induction of financial partners.
