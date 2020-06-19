Reliance Industries raises Rs 1.68 lakh crore in just 58 days

Through global investments in Jio Platforms and rights issue

Reliance Industries has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through:

1. Investments by global tech investors - Rs 115,693.95 crore

2. Rights Issue - Rs 53,124.20 crore

The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. Both of these are also unprecedented in Indian corporate history and have set new benchmarks. This is even more remarkable that this was achieved amidst a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

The company's net-debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31 March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become NET DEBT-FREE.

Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22, 2020. PIF's investment marks the end of Jio Platforms' current phase of induction of financial partners.

