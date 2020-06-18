JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.36%, up for third straight session

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Power Grid Corporation of India advise to set up subsidiary as a central transmission utility

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Power Grid Corporation of India has received a letter dated 17 June 2020 from Ministry of Power advising to set up a 100% Subsidiary with separate accounting and Board structure, which would be responsible for carrying out statutory functions, as identified for Central Transmission Utility (CTU) under the Electricity Act, 2003, and also other functions assigned to CTU by CERC.

The aforementioned 100% subsidiary company (CTU) would be separated as a wholly owned Government of India company within 6 months or till the completion of formalities for creation of the aforementioned company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU