Prince Pipes & Fittings launches overhead water tank - Prince Storefit Water Tanks

Prince Pipes & Fittings announced the launch of Prince Storefit Water Tanks as part of the company's introductory range of overhead water storage solutions.

The Storefit range is being launched in the Gujarat market at this pilot launch phase.

The products are manufactured at the Dadra (Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli ) plant using the roto moulding process and finds extensive use for installation at home, offices, factories, commercial places, hospitals, schools, camps and places that need large volumes of hygienic water storages.

