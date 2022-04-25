Reliance Industries update on scheme of arrangement with Future Group

-
ALSO READ
Future Group shares rally after CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future
Future Retail spurts on buzz RIL takes over Future stores
Future Supply Chain Solutions update on scheme of arrangement
CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future
Reliance Industries arm acquires 89% stake of Purple Panda Fashions for Rs 950 cr
-
Reliance Industries announced that with regards to the scheme of arrangement for the transfer of retail & wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of the Company and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL, the Future Group companies comprising Future Retail (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings. As per these results, the shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL have voted in favour of the scheme.
But the secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU