Reliance Infrastructure Ltd up for fifth session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.45, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 67.79% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% spurt in and a 23.99% spurt in the Energy.

Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.45, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 11739. The Sensex is at 39187.19, up 0.33%. Ltd has risen around 7.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 8.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16523.5, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 141.7, up 0.46% on the day. is down 67.79% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.99% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0.7 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)