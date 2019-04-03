Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Housing Finance Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ltd and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2019.

soared 6.10% to Rs 5.91 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing Finance Ltd spiked 5.38% to Rs 886.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of surged 5.37% to Rs 265.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19070 shares in the past one month.

Ltd exploded 4.55% to Rs 151.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd advanced 4.54% to Rs 996.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19068 shares in the past one month.

