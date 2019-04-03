Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Kamdhenu Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd, TRF Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 April 2019.
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 82.4 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5036 shares in the past one month.
Kamdhenu Ltd surged 19.72% to Rs 211. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4888 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Road Network Ltd soared 16.32% to Rs 134. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
TRF Ltd rose 13.99% to Rs 145.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17062 shares in the past one month.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd spurt 13.26% to Rs 213.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19403 shares in the past one month.
