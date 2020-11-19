Reliance Retail Ventures concludes fund raise of Rs 47,265 cr for 10.09% stake

Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL.

RRVL has received cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore from the following financial partners and allotted 69,27,81,234 equity shares to them.

The respective equity stake in RRVL, on a fully diluted basis, is also provided in the following table:

1 Silver Lake Partners (Rs 7,500 crore) - 1.60% 2 Silver Lake Partners - CoInvestors (Rs 1,875 crore) - 0.40% 3 KKR (Rs 5,550 crore) - 1.19% 4 Mubadala (Rs 6,247.50 crore) - 1.33% 5 ADIA (Rs 5,512.50 crore) - 1.18% 6 GIC (Rs 5,512.50 crore) - 1.18% 7 TPG (Rs 1,837.50 crore) - 0.39% 8 General Atlantic (Rs 3,675 crore) - 0.78% 9 PIF (Rs 9,555 crore) - 2.04% Total (Rs 47,265 crore) - 10.09%

