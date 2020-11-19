Wipro selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member

Wipro announced that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) - 2020 for the eleventh year in succession.

This year, 3429 companies were assessed from around the world, of which 323 made it to the final DJSI (World) index for 2020-2021.

The IT Services sector saw 86 companies participating globally of which ten have been selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets).

