Renaissance Global ties up with Chinese jewelry retailer Lao Feng Xiang

Renaissance Global announced its partnership with the second largest Chinese jewelry retailer Lao Feng Xiang (LFX) for the Chinese market for the introduction of it's highly successful ENCHANTED DISNEY FINE JEWELRY COLLECTION. The company has commenced operations in China by shipping its first order to LFX.

This synergistic alignment is of great importance to RGL as it introduces Disney licensed brands for the first time to the immense Chinese market.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry is a collection of diamond, gold and gemstone jewelry inspired by the romance of Disney fairy tales. The collection celebrates Happily Ever After with jewelry inspired by Disney Princesses and Villains, Frozen and TinkerBel.

