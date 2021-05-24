Sonata Software celebrates 30 years of partnership with Microsoft

Sonata Software announced 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to invest aggressively in a business that Sonata had identified ahead of the curve and has helped drive growth. A relationship that started in India in 1991 has today blossomed into a worldwide 360-degree one, spanning industries, technologies and geographies.

Currently Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft across product engineering, customer support and internal IT applications, but has a deep global relationship across continents, industries and services being a global ISV, SI, lSP, CSP and ISV dev centre.

For Sonata, the key to this success has been aligning continuously to Microsoft's strategy and making investments proactively, organically and inorganically. Today the Sonata global go-tomarket strategy based on its proprietary digital transformation concept - Platformation™, is totally aligned to the Microsoft digital transformation strategy of engaging customers, empowering employees, optimizing operations, and transforming products across the pillars of modern work, Applications and infrastructure, Data & AI and business applications. This has been done through a variety of initiatives from working closely with product engineering teams of Microsoft to leverage the knowledge for building deep expertise, build industryleading technology practices around platform engineering on Azure and Dynamics 365, providing engineering services to ISVs wanting to migrate to the Microsoft platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)