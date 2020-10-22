Reserve Money Expands By 6.60% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 27.06 lakh crore as on October 16th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also rose 0.4% on the week to Rs 32.30 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.6% on a year ago basis compared to 13.1% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 10.60% so far while the reserve money has grown by 6.60%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)