Reserve Money Rises 0.50% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased by 0.10% on the week to stand at Rs 30.32 lakh crore as on January 28, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 0.50% on the week to Rs 38.14 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8% on a year ago basis compared to 21.5% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 6.3% so far while the reserve money has gained by 6%.

