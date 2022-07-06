India's toy export surge 61%, import slump 70% over 3 yrs

-
-
Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that government interventions have helped in the Toy Sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in his "Mann ki Baat" edition in August 2020.
Agrawal was speaking to media during the 13th Edition of Toy Biz B2B (Business to Business) International Exhibition from 2-5 July 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Tuesday.
Agrawal highlighted that Modi had given a clarion call on 'Rebranding the Indian Toy Story' and emphasized the availability of the right kind of toys for children as a learning resource, designing of toys based on an Indian value system.
He added that Toy Biz has attracted 96 exhibitors with 'Made In India' products manufactured domestically by small, medium, and large enterprises.
All the 96 exhibitors have showcased the diverse product category ranging from traditional plush toys, construction equipment toys, dolls, building block toys, board games, puzzles, electronic toys, educational toys, ride-ons, etc.
All the toys products were 'Made In India' product manufactured domestically by small, medium and large enterprises.
