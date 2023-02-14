Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 10.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 59.04 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles declined 10.23% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 59.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.0455.325.675.502.312.211.091.160.790.88

