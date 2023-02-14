JUST IN
Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 10.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 59.04 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles declined 10.23% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 59.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.0455.32 7 OPM %5.675.50 -PBDT2.312.21 5 PBT1.091.16 -6 NP0.790.88 -10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

