Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 10.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 59.04 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles declined 10.23% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 59.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.0455.32 7 OPM %5.675.50 -PBDT2.312.21 5 PBT1.091.16 -6 NP0.790.88 -10
