Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %-100.00-75.00 -PBDT0.030.06 -50 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.030.06 -50
