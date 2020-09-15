Rice Procurement Spurts 19% This Year

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update that a total of 495.37 lakh metric tonnes or LMT rice has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming KMS 2020-21 (Kharif Crop) season which is 19.07% more than the 416 LMT procurement estimate of KMS 2019-20 (Kharif Crop). In KMS 2019-20 (Kharif Crop), actual procurement of paddy (in terms of rice) was 420.22 LMT, which was a record procurement.

During ensuing KMS 2020-21, procurement estimates for Tamil Nadu & Maharashtra have jumped by 100% and more, and for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand are higher by 50% and more in comparison to KMS 2019-20. The leading States in terms of estimated procurement of rice are Punjab (113 LMT), Chhattisgarh (60 LMT) and Telangana (50 LMT) followed by Haryana (44 LMT), Andhra Pradesh (40 LMT), Uttar Pradesh (37 LMT) and Odisha (37 LMT).

